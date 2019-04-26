IDA SUE FALLS SESSOMS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ida Sue Falls Sessoms, 85, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born on March 10, 1934, in Kings Mountain, to the late Colonel Dewey Falls and the late Claudia May Falls. Before retirement, she was a registered nurse for 39 years and was also a lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sessoms.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Gary Sessoms (Angie), and James Dewey Sessoms (Dannette), both of Lumberton; three grandsons, Jeremy Daniel Sessoms, Gary Wayne Sessoms, and Christopher Ryan Sessoms; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Sessoms, and Asher Owen Sessoms; and a beloved cousin, Joann Falls.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 12883 N.C. 41 North in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., also at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church Youth Fund, 12883 N.C. 41 North, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.