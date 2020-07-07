1/1
Ilene (Chavis) Dial
ILENE CHAVIS DIAL

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Ilene Chavis Dial, 73, of 1685 Canal Road, Pembroke, was born Feb. 23, 1947, and departed her earthly home Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Robert L. Chavis and mother, Mrs. Lucy D. Chavis.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Elrod Baptist Church with Revs. Gary Chavis and Larry Oxendine officiating. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Burial will follow in the Elrod Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Dial is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mr. Bobbie Dial; four daughters, Ms. Mona Lisa, Ms. Marlita, Ms. Bobby Ann, and Ms. Alfreida; nine grandchildren, Monica, Aaron, Morgan, Madison, Blake, Molly Ann, Lincoln, Makayla, and Will; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mr. Henry Clay Chavis (JoAnn), and Mr. Robert Earl Chavis (Jane); two sisters, Ms. Diane Jacobs, and Mrs. Virginia Gale Strickland (Kenny); a special niece, Ester Locklear; and a close friend, Mrs. Irene Kennedy.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Elrod Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Locklear and Son Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Locklear & Son Funeral Home
916 Union Chapel Rd
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4149
