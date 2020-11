INEZ CONNOR BARNES

BARNESVILLE — Mrs. Inez Connor Barnes, 100, of Barnesville, and recently Rowland, passed on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Barnesville Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Rudy (Barbara); six grands; and 14 great-grands.

