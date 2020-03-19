IRMA JEANETTE WEBSTER SHANKLIN

LUMBERTON — Irma Jeanette Webster Shanklin passed away at Wesley Pines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Jeff Haywood; and granddaughter, Laura Hill, were at her side.

Jeanette was born on March 22, 1923, in Evergreen, Alabama. She grew up in Evergreen and then attended Montevallo College in Montevallo, Alabama. She received her degree in Home Economics. Following her graduation, Jeanette served her country by working as a map maker during World War II. After the war, she met and married Harry Scott Shanklin Jr. They raised a family of six children. During this time, they traveled throughout the southeast because of Dr. Shanklin's role with the federal government. In 1972, they settled in Lumberton. Jeanette was a faithful member of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Scott; and her two brothers, Harry, and Charles.

She leaves behind her six children and their families, all of whom loved her dearly, daughter, Martha Fagan (Dennis) of Treasure Island, Florida; son, John Shanklin (Bar) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Lee Speights of Lumberton; daughter, Sarah Beasley (Kent) of Columbia, South Carolina; son, Newell Shanklin (Rhonda) of Johns Island, South Carolina; and daughter, Patricia Haywood (Jeff) of Lumberton.

Jeanette's grandchildren include Michelle, Nate, Zach, Carla, Jeremy, Nick, Kelsey, Laura and Cole. Her great-grandchildren include Sydney, Aaron, Brandon, Hannah, Madison, Jewellee Anne, Tommie Lynn, Katie Ray and Charlie Rose.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Jeanette's memory.

Boles-Biggs Funeral Home is serving the family.