ISAAC JAMES JACOBS

SHANNON — Mr. Isaac James Jacobs, 18, of 62 JJ Pinewood Road, Shannon, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Rev. Jerel Brewer and Rev. Leon Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Friendly Temple Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.