J.D. WHITEHEAD

SHANNON — Mr. J. D. Whitehead, 81, of 497 Lyndsey Lane, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

The funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Rocky Williamson and Rev. Harold Jacobs officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.