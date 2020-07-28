1/1
Jack Chapman Southerland Jr.
JACK CHAPMAN SOUTHERLAND JR.

BOLIVIA — Mr. Jack Chapman Southerland Jr., 89, of Bolivia, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Southerland was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Texas, son of the late Jack Southerland Sr. and Zelda Hunsucker Southerland. He grew up in Beaumont, Texas and served in the United States Air Force. He also worked at Texas Gulf Sulfur for many years. Jack met his wife, Elsie Rae Britt Southerland while stationed at Ft. Bragg. He and his family moved to North Carolina around 1984 and was an active member of various Rotary Clubs. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. Jack enjoyed playing golf and spending time at the beach.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Elise Rae Southerland; second wife, Elizabeth Southerland; and sister, Dorothy Lee Brown.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda Bishop and husband, George, of Oak Island, and Kelli Dillahay and husband, Mitch, of Bolivia; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned at this time. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We went to church with Jack at Antioch. He was a sweet, kind man.
Art and Cindy Rooks
July 28, 2020
Mr. Jack had a quick smile and a firm handshake! He was a much loved member of Antioch Baptist Church!
Kenneth Britt
Friend
