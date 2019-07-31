JACK "BOBO" LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON – Mr. Jack D. "BoBo" Locklear, 66, of Lumberton, N.C., departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at West Lumberton Holiness Church with Rev. David Hunt and Rev. David Goins officiating. Burial will follow in the R.T. Oxendine family cemetery at the home.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at West Lumberton Holiness Church located at 1027 Odum Road in Lumberton, prior to the funeral service.

Locklear's body will be taken to his residence in Lumberton, where friends may visit with the family on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.