JACKIE SEALEY MUSSELWHITE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Jackie Sealey Musselwhite, 79, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1940, in Robeson County, to the late I.P. Sealey Sr. and the late Alice Ivey Sealey. She was formerly employed as a secretary for International Paper Co.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Musselwhite; five brothers, Johnny Sealey, I.P. Sealey Jr., Paul Sealey, Buck Sealey and Fuller Sealey; and four sisters, Margaret Sealey, Vidalia Hall, Helen Hales and Betty Stone.

She is survived by a son, Kenny Musselwhite (Elaine) of Lumberton; two daughters, Jan M. Mayers (Danny), and Alice M. Jackson (Harold), all of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Jamie Jackson (Emily), Jordan Musselwhite (Morgan), Josh Jackson, Courtney Musselwhite (Michael), and Austin Musselwhite; two great-grandchildren, Carson, and Presley; and a sister, Lillian Johnson of Raleigh.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Regan United Methodist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., also at Regan United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeff Broadwell and Rev. Gordon Caughill officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

