JACKSIE TEMPLE DIAL LOCKLEAR

MAXTON — Mrs. Jacksie Temple Dial Locklear, 86, of 834 Onnie & Joe Road, was born Oct. 6, 1932, and died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Onnie and Mrs. Mary Jane Dial; husband, Mr. Zeb Locklear; a son, Mr. Horace Locklear; brothers, Mr. Danford Dial, Mr. Jim Dial, Mr. Manley Dial, Mr. Leslie Dial and Mr. Sam Dial; and a sister, Mrs. Naomi Chavis.

Mrs. Jacksie faithfully and lovingly served in the cafeteria at Prospect and Purnell Swett schools.

The funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Prospect United Methodist Church with the Revs. Bill James Locklear and Robert Mangum officiating. Burial will follow in the Island Grove Church Cemetery.

Surviving are a son,Mr. Robert Locklear (Lanette); a daughter, Ms. Donna Locklear (David); a sister, Ms. Ruth Locklear; grandchildren, Kent Locklear (Christi), Ron Locklear (Wanda), JT Locklear (Kim), Horace Locklear, Misty Locklear, Jermey Locklear, Karri Locklear, Alexandria Locklear (Kurry), Victoria Locklear, Stephen Locklear; great-grandchildren, JR Locklear, Skylar Locklear, Judith Locklear, Dora Locklear, Jameson Locklear, Camden Dial, Nicholas Locklear, Alex Locklear, AJ Locklear, Ava Locklear, Carson Locklear, Kendall Locklear, Brennan Chavis; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Prospect United Methodist Church.