JACQUELINE FAIRCLOTH CHESNUTT

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Jacqueline Faircloth Chesnutt, 88, of Salemburg, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Andy Wood and Rev. Corky Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Chesnutt was a native of Sampson County and the daughter of Miles and Cladie Williams Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Chesnutt; and brother, Donnie Faircloth. She was a retired seamstress, where she worked for many years at the Salemburg Cleaners.

She is survived by a daughter, Gail Benton (Gary) of Parkersburg; three sons, Michael Chesnutt (Cookie) of Rocky Mount, Va., Russell Chesnutt (Joan) of Oak Island, and Anthony Chesnutt (Pam) of Benson; three sisters, Faye Fisher of Stedman, Glynda McLaurin of Wade, and Mary Lou Brock (Coy) of Mt. Olive; brother, Durand "Bud" Faircloth (Judith) of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

