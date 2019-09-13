JACQUELINE RANSOM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dr. Jacqueline Ransom, 61, died recently in Washington, D.C.

She attended McKinley Tech High School, where she developed an early interest in music with her participation in the band and orchestra. Dr. Ransom was a dedicated leader of the music staff at Greater First Baptist Church of Washington, D.C., where she played the piano, pipe organ, cello and directed the Senior Choir, Male Chorus and praise team. Further, she played and directed musical events for Christmas and Easter.

Dr. Ransom's further educational development was attained at Bennett College in Greensboro, where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and majored in Biology and Chemistry. In her pursuit to become a career pharmacist, she attended and received a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Maryland.

She was an avid NASCAR fan and committed to charitable events for children, the homeless, and the YWCA. Dr. Ransom was a family member of the Humphrey family of Robeson County and Washington, D.C.

The funeral services were held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church. The Omega ritual of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was conducted prior to services.

Local announcement by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.