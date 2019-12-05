JAMES ALTON "TONY" OXENDINE

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Alton "Tony" Oxendine, 78, of Lumberton, was born June 22, 1941, and departed this life, surrounded by his family, to his eternal life on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julian Pope and Ada Oxendine; and a brother, Julian Pope Oxendine.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 60-plus years, Lois Oxendine; two sons, Paul Lee Oxendine of Lumberton, and Gary (Debra) Oxendine of Lumberton; two sisters, Jane McCormick of Maxton, and Barbara Jordan of Lumberton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Scotland Hospice of Laurinburg and to Tony and Nehemiah Woods.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Tabernacle Baptist Church Lumberton with Rev. Henry Oxendine, Rev. Lacy Sanderson and Bro. James Lee Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.