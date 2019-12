JAMES ALTON SCOTT

RED SPRINGS — James Alton Scott, 65, of Mt. Tabor Road, died Dec. 10, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Mission Church. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to funeral services at Mission Church.

Arrangements are the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.