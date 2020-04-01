Mr. James B. Emanuel III

  • "My prayers and sympathy to the Emanuel family. Rest in..."
    - Rigo
  • "My condolences to the family for the sudden loss of..."
    - Donna and Lamar Holden
  • "Our prayers go out to the Emanuels. You Will be mist....."
    - jeffery morgan
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Lumbee Memorial Gardens
JAMES B. EMANUEL III

LUMBERTON — Mr. James B. Emanuel III, 54, of Lumberton, departed this life Sunday, March 28, 2020, at McLeod Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dick and Hattie Mae Bullard; paternal grandparents, James and Dora Frances Emanuel; and a brother, Ertle Ray Emanuel, all of Lumberton.

He leaves behind his parents, James and Helen Emanuel of Lumberton; two sons, Shawn and Sydney Emanuel; two daughters, Angelee and Santana Emanuel, all of Lumberton; four sisters, Mona Hunt, Tracy Scott, Amber Emanuel, and Teresa Chavis; a brother, Tony Emanuel, all of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Shane and Elizabeth Emanuel, and Khyrie Douglas, all of Lumberton; along with his live-in companion, Bobbie Jones; and a host of relatives, and special friends.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens with Rev. Michael Sanderson and Rev. Tracy Scott officiating.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
