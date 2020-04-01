JAMES B. EMANUEL III

LUMBERTON — Mr. James B. Emanuel III, 54, of Lumberton, departed this life Sunday, March 28, 2020, at McLeod Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dick and Hattie Mae Bullard; paternal grandparents, James and Dora Frances Emanuel; and a brother, Ertle Ray Emanuel, all of Lumberton.

He leaves behind his parents, James and Helen Emanuel of Lumberton; two sons, Shawn and Sydney Emanuel; two daughters, Angelee and Santana Emanuel, all of Lumberton; four sisters, Mona Hunt, Tracy Scott, Amber Emanuel, and Teresa Chavis; a brother, Tony Emanuel, all of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Shane and Elizabeth Emanuel, and Khyrie Douglas, all of Lumberton; along with his live-in companion, Bobbie Jones; and a host of relatives, and special friends.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens with Rev. Michael Sanderson and Rev. Tracy Scott officiating.