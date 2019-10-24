JAMES B. LOCKLEAR JR.

PEMBROKE — James B. Locklear, Jr., aka "Mohawk" "Taxman," of 781 Roberts Ave. in Pembroke, was born Nov. 23, 1947, and departed his life on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 71 years old.

He was loved by many and was well-known for his one of a kind personality. He will truly be missed, and his memory will live forever in the hearts of those that knew him.

Mr. Locklear was employed by Converse in the 70s, very popular for his knowledge in tax preparation and his well-rounded abilities in Sheetrock.

He is preceded in death by his father, James B. Locklear Sr.; his mother, Annie Ruth Lowry Locklear; a sister, Angelina Locklear Taylor; and a great-nephew, James Randell Dinkins Jr.

He is survived by the mother of his children and wife of 50 years, Amber Jean Locklear of Lumberton; a son, James B. Locklear III (#3) (Glenda) of Rowland; a daughter, Tasha D. Locklear (Mark) of Pembroke; four grandsons, James B. IV (#4), Bobby II, Britton, and Bryson; a granddaughter, Lydia Blanch Locklear; two brothers, Dexter Locklear, and R D Locklear II, both of Lumberton; four sisters, Linda Dinkins of Lumberton, Hilda Oxendine of Pembroke, Vera Lindsay of Florida, and Evangeline Locklear, of Laurinburg; his son-in-law, Bobby Ray Locklear of Pembroke; daughter-in-law, Kelly Denise Locklear of Maxton; several nieces and nephews who were all very special to him; and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Pembroke, with the Rev. Mike Cummings and the Rev. Steve Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.