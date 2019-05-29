James Belton Sessoms

  • "Sincere condolences to the family during this difficult..."
    - J W
Service Information
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC
29566
(843)-390-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
Obituary
JAMES BELTON SESSOMS

HAMPSTEAD — James Belton Sessoms, 81, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019, at Woodbury Wellness Center, Hampstead.

Born on Oct. 9, 1937, in Robeson County, he was the son of the late Clarence P. and Vera Arnette Sessoms.

Mr. Sessoms graduated from Lumberton High School and attended The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina State University. He worked for the Department of Transportation in Highway Commission Civil Engineering as a project leader and retired with 32 years of service. He worked for Kimley Horn in Cary, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Belton was a member of Little River Community Church and served as co-chairman of the Deacon Board for more than 12 years. He was a good Christian, a loving husband and father and a good neighbor.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cherry Sessoms; a son, Belton Sessoms Jr.; and a brother, Bobby A. Sessoms. He is predeceased by a brother, Jerrel P. Sessoms.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 2741-5014, 800-708-7644.

