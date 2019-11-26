James Carl Locklear

JAMES CARL LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Carl Locklear, 87, of 123 Oxendine Circle, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Lumberton Assisted Living.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Bishop Lesaundra Hunt, Bishop Kenneth Hunt and Rev. Cleveland Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Charity Church of God cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
