JAMES CHARLIE LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mr. James Charlie (Bud) Locklear was born on Nov. 19, 1937. He departed this life on Aug. 13, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Colonel and Macie (Trixie) Locklear; his brothers, Otis, Alfonse (Al), and Bernell (Jap).

He leaves behind a wife, Callie Mae; a son, Gabrielee (Pammy); two daughters Ramona Joseph (Patrick) and Sharkell Swett (Aaron); 10 grandchildren, Callie, Joseph, Matthew, Jeremiah, Jordan, Isaac, James, Lucy, Braiden, Jill; and one great-grandchild, Zayden. He also had a sister, Yvonne Sanderson, and four brothers, Julius, Redell, Colonel Jr. and Austin.

The funeral will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Greenpine Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Clifford Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the Bear Swamp Church Cemetery.

Mr. Charlie served in the Air Force from March 18, 1956, to March 1960. He received his degree in Sociology from Pembroke State University in the late 70s. He had various jobs along the way, including working at the old Post Office as a mail carrier, and looking for witch weed with the USDA, but the career he loved was life insurance salesman, which he continued to do until his death.

Mr. Charlie loved serving the Lord at Green Pine Freewill Baptist Church. He served as the treasurer for many years. He was a devoted member of the Philadelphus Community and worshiped the Lord through visiting the sick, elderly and those in mourning. He attended hundreds of funerals. He considered this his ministry. He was devoted to his Christian beliefs and had a strong faith in God through Jesus. He loved planting, especially flowers and collard greens and took pride in his green thumb. He never met a stranger and met everyone with a smile and a handshake. He could most likely tell you more about your family's ancestry than you knew yourself. That knowledge will leave a void for our Lumbee people.

Mr. Charlie loved his family, especially his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Locklear and Son Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister at 2444 St. Anna Road, Pembroke, N.C.