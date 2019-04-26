JAMES CLEO FREEMAN JR.

Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Obituary
JAMES CLEO FREEMAN JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Cleo Freeman Jr., 46, of Knoxville, Tenn., was born on Jan. 8, 1973, and departed this life on April 22, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his dad, James Cleo Freeman Sr.; and his grandparents, Adell B. Clark, Pete Clayton Clark and Prather Freeman.

James leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Cynthia Moreno Freeman; a sister, Monica Marie Freeman; a brother, Jimmy Louis Freeman; a son, Dustin Dale Maynor; a grandmother, Evelyn O. Freeman; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends for an hour from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
