JAMES "JIMBO" CURTIS MERONEY

LUMBERTON — Mr. James "Jimbo" Curtis Meroney, 58, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Richmond County on Sept. 25, 1961.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Roscoe Meroney; his stepfather, L.E. Walters; and two brothers, Kenneth Dale Meroney and Michael Wayne Meroney.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn "Mac" Walters of Kannapolis; his sister, Glenda Keziah and husband, James Thomas Jr., of Kannapolis; a sister-in-law, Lynn Watts Meroney of Lumberton; a half brother, Patrick Meroney of Manning, South Carolina; two nieces, Lindsay Meroney of Lumberton, and McKenzie Keziah of Kannapolis; and three nephews, Kenneth Meroney of Lumberton, Ryan Keziah of St. Louis, Missouri, and Joshua Keziah of Kannapolis.

A private graveside service will be held at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton with Rev. Rodney Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Robeson County Animal Rescue, 3180 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

