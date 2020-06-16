Mr. James Curtis Meroney
1960 - 2020
JAMES "JIMBO" CURTIS MERONEY

LUMBERTON — Mr. James "Jimbo" Curtis Meroney, 58, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Richmond County on Sept. 25, 1961.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Roscoe Meroney; his stepfather, L.E. Walters; and two brothers, Kenneth Dale Meroney and Michael Wayne Meroney.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn "Mac" Walters of Kannapolis; his sister, Glenda Keziah and husband, James Thomas Jr., of Kannapolis; a sister-in-law, Lynn Watts Meroney of Lumberton; a half brother, Patrick Meroney of Manning, South Carolina; two nieces, Lindsay Meroney of Lumberton, and McKenzie Keziah of Kannapolis; and three nephews, Kenneth Meroney of Lumberton, Ryan Keziah of St. Louis, Missouri, and Joshua Keziah of Kannapolis.

A private graveside service will be held at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton with Rev. Rodney Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Robeson County Animal Rescue, 3180 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 14, 2020
I met Jimbo when his dad married my cousin.I always looked forward to their visit when they came from Michigan to visit my Aunt and Uncle.Kenny,Mike and Jimbo were a lot of fun to be around. We all got along really well and I considered them my cousins.I always thought that Jimbo looked just like his dad. Jimbo will be greatly missed and I am thankful for the sweet memories that I have of him.My deepest sympathy to his family.
Sheran Wilson
Family
June 12, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. James Curtis Meroney during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
June 12, 2020
Memories of Jimbo you will be missed Cuz love and prayers to the family. To all of the good times we had on the farm
Garry Cagle
Family
