JAMES DAVID "KNOX"/"J.D." GRANT

FAIRMONT — Mr. James David "Knox"/ "J.D." Grant, 66, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel in Fairmont with Revs. James Earl Hunt and Dennis Hunt officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg.

He was born Feb. 11, 1953, in Dillon, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Chavis; grandmother, Marzella Williamson; the love of his life and the mother of his children, Edna L. Hunt; two brothers, Wendy Ransom, and Luther Jr. Ransom; and a sister, Jean Locklear.

He is survived by his mother, Joevenie Ransom of the home; four daughters, Tina Grant (Allen), and Shari Eddings (Jonathan), all of Fairmont, Bobbie Hunt (Willie) of Pembroke, and Betty H. Jones (Melvin) of Lumberton; two brothers, Tommy Ransom (Brenda) of Lumberton, and Ronnie Ransom of Phoenix, Ariz.; three sisters, Jackie Eddings of the home, Rhonda Kay Ransom of Lumberton, and Lily Mae Ransom (Junior) of Fairmont; an aunt, Sarah Williamson of the home; eight grandchildren, Adam Miller, Allana Scott, Gabriel Miller, Justin Eddings, Christian Chavis, William Miller, Joshua Eddings, and Tierra Scott; four great-grandchildren, Yasmine Miller, Harvey Miller, NaRyan Miller, and Brayvin Bryant; and two special friends, Sarah "Lib" Scott and Veola Locklear; and a host of other relatives and friends.