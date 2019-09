JAMES EARL BULLARD

ROWLAND — James Earl Bullard, 76, of Gladys Drive, Rowland, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at home.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Elrod Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to funeral services at Elrod Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.