JAMES EDWARD THOMAS

PROCTORVILLE — James Edward Thomas, 75, of Proctorville, died Nov. 4, 2019, at McLeod Regional Hospital in Florence, S.C.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church in Proctorville. Visitation will be an hour before service. Burial will follow in Kirt Field Cemetery in Orrum.

