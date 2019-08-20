JAMES EMORY "J.E." WALTERS

OCEAN ISLE BEACH — James Emory "J.E." Walters, Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Robeson County, died Aug. 14, 2019.

Born in Orrum, he was a son of the late Oliver Rendal Walters and Clara Stone Walters.

He was retired from N.C. Department of Transportation as a maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Proctorville Mason Lodge No. 643 AF&AM and the Sudan Shrine.

Surviving are his wife, Vivian Sue Everette Walters; a daughter, Kayla Ann Ward (Dr. Ernie), Whiteville; a son, Jeffrey Allen Jones (Jennifer), Holly Springs; a brother, Rendal Walters, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a sister, Iris Bland, Pinehurst; grandchildren, Emory Elizabeth Ward, Rachel Katherine Stockley, Jacob Allen Jones, and Jackson McGuire Jones; and a special niece, Renee Bland.

A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. Masonic Rites will be accorded by Proctorville Lodge No. 643 AF&AM.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to SECU Hospice "Brunswick House,"1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, N.C., 28401. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.