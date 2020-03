JAMES GRADY LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Grady Locklear, 72, of West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Jimmy Strickland and Rev. Jerry Groves officiating. Burial will follow in Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.