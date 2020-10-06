JAMES HENRY MORTON

CHARLOTTE — James Henry Morton passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020, at Sharon Towers in Charlotte.

Jim was born in Danville, Virginia, on April 4, 1935, to the late Edgar Bryan Morton and Thelma Hedgpeth Morton. His brother, Edgar B. Morton Jr., preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia McFarland Morton; and their children, Lyn Marie Batty and her husband, and David Batty, Scott Bryan Morton and his wife, Janine Kucik; and their grandchildren, Jacob Batty, Anna Batty, Erin Batty, Eli Morton, Daniel Morton and Kira Morton.

Jim grew up on his family's tobacco farm in Proctorville, where he loved to play baseball with his older brother, Ed. He graduated from Orrum High School and attended North Carolina State University, studying Engineering. He received his law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law. While in law school, he met his bride, Marcia McFarland. Their friendship progressed to romance after Jim bought himself a new pair of shoes, and Marcia finally agreed to go on a date with him. They were married on June 26, 1965. Jim and Marcia raised two children and joyously shared the love of their six grandchildren. "Mort," as he was known to his grandchildren, was a devoted grandfather. He even celebrated his 80th birthday by riding the Fury roller coaster at Carowinds with his grandson.

Before law school, he served in the United States Air Force as a navigator on interceptor planes for the Strategic Air Command. Jim continued his military service as a navigator for the North Carolina Air National Guard and achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was admitted to the North Carolina State Bar in 1966 and practiced law for the next 46 years, focusing primarily on bankruptcy law.

Jim's life was defined by his service to others and to his community. He served as the president of the Dilworth Chapter of Rotary International and was proud to be a Paul Harris Fellow. Jim was an active member of the North Carolina Bar Association and taught numerous continuing legal education courses in the earlier years of his career. In addition, he served as chair of the board of directors of Sharon Towers and was a longtime Friendship Trays volunteer.

Jim found his greatest fulfillment as a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. An active member for over five decades, there was never a call he did not answer. Jim served as Stephen Minister, chair of several Pastor Nominating Committees, clerk of Session, commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA), and elder emeritus. Together with Marcia, he led a generation of children — including his own — on SMART Trips across the United States. Jim was always grateful that each SMART Trip itinerary included at least one Major League Baseball game. He moved more than his fair share of concrete for new buildings during numerous mission trips to Mexico. He was a devoted member of the Men's Bible Study Group at Covenant.

The memorial service for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, and the family invites you to join them online at https://www.covenantpresby.org/live or https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPresby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Trays of Charlotte.