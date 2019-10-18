James Kelly Hunt

Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Obituary
JAMES KELLY HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Kelly Hunt, 57, of W. McDuffie Crossing Road, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the University of North Carolina Hospital, Chapel Hill.

He was born Aug. 10, 1962, to Gus and Martha Hunt. Mr. Hunt was a well-known mechanic and electrician in Saddletree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gus Hunt; and his two brothers, Harold Hunt and Wilbert Hunt.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, a daughter, Martha Rebecca Hunt (Bebe); a son, James Kelly Hunt Jr. (Bubba), to carry on his legacy; his mother, Martha Hunt, who loved him unconditionally; three brothers, Keith Jones, Frank Jones (Wanda), and Jerry Bell (Cindy); two sisters, Lisa Hunt (Cleveland) and Jessie Hunt (Percell); two grandchildren, Josiah and Pandora; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home in Lumberton. Burial will follow at Oxendine Cemetery on Rennert Road. The family will receive friends and family from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home in Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
