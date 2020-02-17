JAMES LEON BELL

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Leon Bell, born Aug. 13, 1970, took his last breath Feb. 14, 2020. He was 49 years old.

Born of this great city Lumberton, he has now joined his daddy, Leon Bell, in Heaven along with both grandparents, Mary M. Locklear and Ethel Bell.

His beautiful soul is survived by his mother, Aline Bell Brewington; sister, Sandra Lee Bell Pizano and husband, Paul Pizano, and two daughters, Monica Alina Pizano, and Michelle Angelica Pizano; his brother, John Lee Bell and wife, Rodlin Jacobs Bell, and two children, Leonia Cheyenne Bell, and Johneson Ree Bell; his uncle, Jethro Locklear; and a host of cousins.

James had a sense of humor that would keep you laughing. The ability to draw what he wanted was amazing. He was caring and gave without thought. He was loved by many.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Roosevelt Scott and Bishop Kenneth D. Locklear. Burial will follow in the Robeson Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.