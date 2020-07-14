JAMES LOUIS DIAL JR.

PEMBROKE — James Louis Dial Jr., of Pembroke, answered his final call with the courage and dignity that would be expected by the many people who knew him, and ultimately went home to be with his Lord, July 6, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton.

The funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday July 10, 2020, at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Entombment followed in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

His pride as a member of Prospect High School was reflected in his service as a bus driver while he was a student, but his true saving grace was meeting Geraldine, who would become the love of his life.

In his mid-20s, he decided to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Army, where he served with honor and distinction along the DMZ of Korea in the late 1960s through early 1970s.

He was a soldier, a farmer, a storyteller, a friend and a fiercely loyal believer in Jesus Christ. And though Heaven got a good one, his absence will be felt deeply by many in this community — one that he loved so dearly.

May he rest in eternal peace in the arms of the angels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Stella Graham Dial and Mr. James Louis Dial Sr.; a sister, Fannie Jane Dial; four brothers, Donnell Dial, Delmar Dial, Ronald Lee Dial and Delton Ray Dial.

He leaves behind to cherish precious memories his beloved companion, Geraldine Schroder; stepdaughter, Ingrid Sampson (Donald Scott); brothers, Jerry Dean Dial (Yevon), and Horace Dial (Lisa); sisters, Fannie Sue Lowry (Thornton), and Verdie Ann Dial Deese (Haynes); sister-in-Law, Nancy Dial; along with a host of relatives, and friends.