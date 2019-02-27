JAMES LYERLY HESTER

BLADENBORO — Rev. James Lyerly Hester, 82, of 1101 W. Main St., Bladenboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Rev. Hester was born in Bladen County on Nov. 28, 1937, a son of the late Floyd A. and Myrtle T. Hester.

As a successful businessman in Bladen County and the surrounding area, his first love was God and next was his family. Rev. Hester was pastor of several churches in Columbus, Bladen and Robeson counties and even areas of South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd A. and Myrtle T. Hester; a son, Jimmy Ray Hester; and a brother, Floyd Jefferson Hester.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Pembroke with Rev. Andrew Smith and Rev. Jeff Sparkman officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Lane Cemetery on Butler Mill Road in Bladenboro.

He is survived by a son, Robert P. Hester; two daughters, Kim H. (Billy) Thompson, and Phyllis H. (Derrick) Boyd; eight granddaughters, Kristy H. (Robert) Taylor, Jennifer L. Hester, Kayla (Josh) Allen, Noelle Thompson, Keri (Travis) Babson, Brooke T. (Anthony) Meares, Meghan L. Rittenhouse, and Courtney T. (Thomas) Williams; a grandson, James Kynston (Savannah) Rittenhouse; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, 9709 N.C. 72, Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.