JAMES MICKY CANADY

ROWLAND — Mr. James Mickey Canady, 51, of 3103 Biggs Road, was born on July 8, 1968, and departed this life on Sept. 1, 2019. He worked at Graphic Packaging in Lumberton.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Walter M. Canady Jr.; a brother, Jimmy Canady; his paternal grandparents, Walter M. Canady, and Annie Velma Canady; his maternal grandmother, Bernice Hunt, and grandfather, Vernie Hunt.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, a daughter, Alyssia M. Canady (Kina), a son, Kylon D. Canady, a foster son, Grant Hunt; a granddaughter, Mya G. Oxendine; the mother of his children, Kylon and Grant, Ms. Rachel Hunt; his parents, Donald and Doreen Sampson; his sister, Loretta Canady; a brother, Carlos Canady; a special friend, Karen Chavis; followed by a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Deep Branch Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.