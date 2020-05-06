James Mitchell "Mickey" Parnell
JAMES MITCHELL "MICKEY" PARNELLFAIRMONT — James Mitchell "Mickey" Parnell, 71, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born July 7, 1948, Robeson County. He was Navy veteran, a dedicated member of Baltimore Baptist Church, was also employed as a sales supervisor by Pepsi for 35 years and loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurbert Parnell and Nettie Britt Parnell; his wife, Deborah Davis Parnell; two brothers, Ernest Parnell, and Horace Parnell; a sister, Maxine Wimberly; and a son-in-law Dwayne Connor. He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Connor Martin (Tray) of Fairmont; two grandsons, Hampton and Tate Connor of Fairmont; a brother, Tommy Parnell of Lumberton; three sisters, Myrtle Smith of Virginia, Marjorie Rice and Josephine Patterson, both of Lumberton; and a brother-in-law, Anthony Davis (Anne) of Fairmont. A private graveside service will be held at Iona Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Published in The Robesonian from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
