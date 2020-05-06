James Mitchell "Mickey" Parnell
1948 - 2020
JAMES MITCHELL "MICKEY" PARNELLFAIRMONT — James Mitchell "Mickey" Parnell, 71, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born July 7, 1948, Robeson County. He was Navy veteran, a dedicated member of Baltimore Baptist Church, was also employed as a sales supervisor by Pepsi for 35 years and loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurbert Parnell and Nettie Britt Parnell; his wife, Deborah Davis Parnell; two brothers, Ernest Parnell, and Horace Parnell; a sister, Maxine Wimberly; and a son-in-law Dwayne Connor. He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Connor Martin (Tray) of Fairmont; two grandsons, Hampton and Tate Connor of Fairmont; a brother, Tommy Parnell of Lumberton; three sisters, Myrtle Smith of Virginia, Marjorie Rice and Josephine Patterson, both of Lumberton; and a brother-in-law, Anthony Davis (Anne) of Fairmont. A private graveside service will be held at Iona Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Published in The Robesonian from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Iona Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Funeral Services, Inc. - Fairmont
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
910-628-0777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 6, 2020
Rest in Eternal Peace
Ole Friend......
Mitchell Prevatte
Friend
May 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our prayers should be felt, as we are praying for you, Jamie, Tate, and especially Hampton. Nothing like a daddy's love... I sure do miss my daddy.
Louise Grier
Friend
May 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss,Prayers going up for the family .
Mr &Mrs Earl and Janice McMillan
Friend
May 5, 2020
Sure going to miss seeing him at church. Such a wonderful man. !
Penny Badgett
Friend
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss, prayers.
Kathu Lamb
Friend
May 5, 2020
You were an amazing Uncle. Rest in Peace. Love you dearly.
Deborah Parnell
Family
May 5, 2020
RIP Uncle Mickey! You were the best Uncle a girl could ask for and always made me smile , laugh and will miss you saying "gal you better hug my neck" Fly high with Daddy, Aunt Deborah and our other family that went before you. I love you always !
Elaine Bergh
Family
May 5, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family of Mr. James "Mickey" Parnell and that his mercy will be bestowed upon you during this most difficult time.
Sincerely


Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
May 4, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mickeys passing. Worked with him 20 years at Pepsi...great guy...James Daniels
James Daniels
Coworker
May 4, 2020
Mr Micky will be greatly missed. He was so faithful at church.
Robbie and Cindy Bass
Friend
May 4, 2020
Worked with Mickey at Pepsi, considered a good friend. Sorry to hear of his death.
Frankie Britt
Friend
May 4, 2020
I will miss my friend of 64 years, rest in peace Mickey. My condolences to Jamie, Hampton, and Tate on the loss of your Father and Grandfather.
Rod Davis
Friend
May 4, 2020
I worked with Mickey many years ago at Pepsi and am saddened to hear of his death. Prayers and condolences to his family.
Warren Lewis
