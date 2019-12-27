JAMES NORMAN HAMMONDS

RED SPRINGS — Mr. James Norman Hammonds, of Red Springs, was born on Saturday, April 22, 1944, in Robeson County to the late Thamus Hammonds and Docia Mae Wearins Hammonds, and departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, completing his journey of 75 years.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Adam Hammonds; a great-grandson, Joseph Douglas Hunt Jr.; and two brothers, Harold Hammonds, and Martin "Jr." Hammonds.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Hill Baptist Church with the Rev: Jimmy Hammonds and Hedrick Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hammonds is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lillian Hammonds of the home; three children, James Lee Hammonds of Pembroke, Susan Brooks and husband, Scottie, of Red Springs, and Annette Jones and husband, Ricky, of Red Springs; a sister, Diane Locklear of St. Pauls; nine grandchildren, Herbert Mahar, April Mahar, Ashley Jones, Adam Hammonds, Austin Jones, Taylor Hammonds, Megan Hammonds, Chloe Hammonds, and Cameron Hammonds; nine great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Helen Brewer Rich; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.