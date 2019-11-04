JAMES RALEIGH 'JIM' ERVIN

GREENWOOD, S.C. — James Raleigh "Jim" Ervin, 57, of 126 Roman Circle, Greenwood, S.C., husband of Rhonda Morris Ervin, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Born in Raleigh, N.C., he was a son of Nancy Shannon Ervin and the late Gordon C. Ervin. Jim attended Fairmont High School and was employed by Quarles Supply Company and Carolina Home Inspections. He loved horses and enjoyed riding with Ward Trail Rides.

Surviving are his wife of the home; his mother, Nancy Ervin, of Fairmont; his son, Kendall Martin Ervin of Ninety Six, S.C.; his daughter, Jordan Elizabeth Ervin and granddaughter, Paityn Ervin, both of the home; sisters, Lana Bass (Donald) and Dana Bailey (Bill), both of Fairmont, and Vee Daniel (Kenny) of Prosperity, S.C; .brothers, Gordon C. Ervin, Jr. (Kristen) of Mt. Holly and Brady Ervin (Heather) of Huntersville; half-sisters, Sandra Carter and Linda Williams, both of Gastonia, and a half-brother, Jay Vance (Tammy) of Miami, Fla.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, Greenwood, S.C.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Jim's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.