JAMES RANDOLPH 'RANDY' RUST

LUMBERTON — James Randolph "Randy" Rust, 86, of Lumberton, transitioned from earthly life into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Randy was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to Lucy Fitz Randolph and James Frank Rust. At the age of 7, the family moved to the rolling farmland of Purcellville, Virginia, the place Randy always considered home. As a youth, he helped to milk cows, drive tractors, and work in the fields of his parents' dairy farm. It was there that he learned the values of simplicity and integrity, and the satisfaction of a hard day's work. A graduate of Lincoln High School in Loudoun County, Virginia, Randy served in the Marine Corps for two years prior to returning home to Loudoun County to run all of the operations of the farm. In 1959, he married Mary Anne Foster, his loving partner in life and business. Randy and Mary Anne would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 13.

In 1968, Randy sold the farm and briefly worked in the agricultural industry before embarking on the career that would define the next 49 years of his professional life, as a franchisee with McDonald's restaurants. Randy and Mary Anne built their first McDonald's in Richmond, Virginia in 1970. In 1973, when McDonald's Corporation expanded its business to include restaurants located on interstates, the Rusts built the first McDonald's restaurant on Interstate 95, halfway between New York and Miami, in Lumberton, North Carolina, and relocated their growing family. Over several years his business expanded into five restaurants in rural towns. Randy enjoyed being his own boss and an active community partner in towns where he operated restaurants. He supported athletics and academics generously through sponsorships and provided advice and support to many valued employees over the years. He also contributed to the national McDonald's system, serving in leadership positions in his local Co-op, the region, and on the National Operator Advisory Board and as an ombudsman for the system. He chaired the National Equipment Team twice during his career.

Randy was happiest in service to others, particularly the underserved, and was generous and philanthropic with his time and talents. He was particularly devoted to improving health-care needs in the region. He served as a trustee of Southeastern Regional Medical Center (later Southeastern Health) from 1986 until 2012, and served as chairperson when the patient Bed Tower was dedicated in 2003. Of all his community endeavors, he was most proud of being part of leadership that petitioned the state for five years to approve the establishment of the Southeastern Health/Duke Heart Center in Lumberton. He served on the Board of Trustees for the North Carolina Hospital Association and was presented the N.C. Hospital Trustee of the Year award by that organization in 2002.

Randy served with many organizations over the years, such as: Robeson County Church and Community Center, Meals on Wheels, N.C. Baptist Men's Disaster Relief, Samaritan's Purse, Lumberton Board of Adjustments, and First Union National Bank Advisory Board. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church, Lumberton, and over the years was a Deacon and chaired many committees. He was an enthusiastic team member of mission trips to Guatemala, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and in North Carolina, and could saw a tree limb or roof a house as well as men half his age. In recent years, as physical limitations kept him from participating in mission trips, he continued to find ways to engage in service to others, delivering Meals on Wheels and transporting Robeson County oncology patients several days a week to treatment. He also taught himself the art of stained glass and donated many beautiful art pieces to nonprofits and fundraisers.

Despite his vast community involvement, Randy's most cherished role in life was that of husband, father, "Papaw" and friend. His children and grandchildren are grateful for the many spiritual and practical lessons he taught them and treasured time spent with him, especially at the beach, fishing, golfing, and working on projects.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Katherine Rust Santini; and a brother-in-law, Francis W. Santini.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anne, of the home; four children: daughter, Kathy Rust Trotter and husband Paul of Charlotte, N.C.; son Kevin Randolph Rust and wife Lynn of Greenwood, S.C.; son Kenneth Palmer Rust and wife Lisa of Lumberton, N.C.; and son Keith Frank Rust, of Mullins, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Susan Parker Phelps and husband Greg of Lumberton, N.C.; and nine grandchildren: James Robert Rust and wife Sarah of Arlington, Virginia; Jordan Lee Rust and wife Casey of Chamblee, Georgia; Abby Gayle Rust of Fayetteville, N.C.; Laura Ann Rust of Greenwood, S.C.; Mark Randolph Trotter of Charlotte, N.C.; Carrie Elizabeth Rust of Greenwood, S.C.; David Hughes Trotter of Charlotte, N.C.; Emily Anne Rust of Lumberton, N.C.; and Keith Frank Rust Jr. of Mullins, S.C.

A memorial celebration of his full and well-lived life will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 1 [.m. at First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C. A visitation and reception will immediately follow in Cherry Fellowship Building.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send a memorial, please consider a gift to The Robeson County Church and Community Center, 600 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358 (http://robesontogether.org/give); First Baptist Church Endowment, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358; or Southeastern Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1408, Lumberton, N.C., 28359 (http://www.srmc.org/foundation/foundation-give-now.html), or the .