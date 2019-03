JAMES LUTHER "BUDDY" RANSOM

LUMBERTON — James Luther "Buddy" Ransom, 53, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel in Fairmont.

A visitation will be held Saturday prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.