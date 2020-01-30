JAMES "POOCHIE" REVELS

PEMBROKE — The man, the myth, the legend, James "Poochie" Revels, 76, of Pembroke, was born on Aug. 21, 1943, and began his life in eternity on Jan. 27, 2020.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Thompson's Funeral Home with the Revs. Charles Locklear and Scott Nobles officiating. Burial will take place at the Lumbee Memorial Gardens in Lumberton. The visitation will be an hour prior to the service at 2 p.m.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Russell and Trixie Revels; a brother, Franklin Revels; a sister, Jean Demery; a daughter, Lisa Cummings Dial; a nephew, Daniel Revels; and a son-in-law, Michael Bullard.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Donna Revels; a daughter, Marla Revels and a son, James Bradley "Brad" Revels; four grandsons, Lamar Oxendine, Ja'Cobi Revels, Michael Bullard, and Logan Bullard, and a special son, Scott Nobles; four sisters, Mary Byers (Ronnie) of Follansbee, West Virginia, Linda Faye Jacobs, Loretta Jones, and Cathy Revels, all of Pembroke; three brothers, Larry Revels of Shelby, Wayne Revels (Cathy), and Glenn Revels of Pembroke; and a host of other relatives, and friends.