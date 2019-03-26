JAMES SANFORD HUNT

FAIRMONT — Mr. James Sanford Hunt, of Fairmont, was born Dec. 7, 1933, starting a journey to his heavenly home, and completed that journey of 85 years on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Sanford was preceded in death by his parents, Budd L. and Callie Hunt; his loving wife, Patricia Clark Hunt, of 61 years; two brothers, Sam Hunt, and Kelmer Hunt; and three sisters, Keeiver Mae (Dink) Hunt, Docia Lee Oxendine, and Mary Frances Hammonds.

Mr. Sanford leaves behind his loving daughter, Dr. Shirlene Hunt of the home.

Mr. Sanford was a loving husband, father and friend. He began his career serving his country in the U.S. Army. Upon fulfilling his tour of duty, he continued his education and graduated from Pembroke College and received a degree in Science. He taught school 30 years and then became a member of the Robeson County Retired School Personal. Mr. Sanford loved his church, Piney Grove Baptist, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, song leader, clerk, secretary and various other duties. He served his community as a volunteer for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for many years. Mr. Sanford also enjoyed his travels with the Senior Traveling Companions and tinkering with his antique cars.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice and the caretakers, Ms. Dollie Hunt and Melissa Hunt, for the wonderful care they rendered to the family in his time of need.

The funeral services will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m., an hour prior to the service, at Piney Grove Baptist Church.

