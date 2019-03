JAMES TIMOTHY MASON JR.

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. James Timothy Mason Jr. "Mr. Paul," of Fayetteville, passed Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The funeral is Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Deliverance Temple Word of Faith, 5315 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. Visitation is Friday at Hills Chapel, 302 N. Main St., Fairmont from 4 to 6:30 pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.hillsfhoffairmont.com.