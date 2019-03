JAMES V. BRYANT

ROWLAND — James V. Bryant, 37, died Feb. 26, 2019, at UNC Memorial Hospital.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Elrod Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends form 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

In lieu of flowers, a trust account has been setup for Mr. Bryant's children at SECU of Pembroke.