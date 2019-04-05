Obituary
Rev. Dr. James Walter Ferree

JAMES W. FERREE SR.

WINSTON-SALEM — Rev. Dr. James Walter Ferree, 91, died recently in Winston-Salem.

He was a native of Randleman and reared in Ferree's Chapel Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Central High School in Asheboro, Livingston College with a Bachelor's of Arts degree and Hood Theological Seminary with a Master's of Divinity degree, both in Salisbury. He also received a honorary doctorate degree from High Point University.

Rev. Ferree was a former pastor of Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Lumberton. He served as district superintendent of the Gastonia District (1979-1984) and the Winston-Salem District (1988-1995). He served as the president of the N.C. Council of Churches (1980-1983) and was active at all levels of the Western Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a board member of Lake Junaluska, Pfeiffer College, and the General Board UMC, and served as a 1967 delegate to the Special Jurisdictional Conference, and a delegate numerous years to the General and Jurisdictional Conferences. Rev. Ferree was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Services were held on Friday at Centennary UMC. The interment was in Guilford Memorial Park.

Local announcement by McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton.
