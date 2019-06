JAMIA LASHLEY HILL

LUMBERTON — Ms. Jamia Lashley Hill, 25, of Lumberton, received her wings on June 11, 2019.

The funeral will be held at Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Lumberton on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hills Chapel, 302 N. Main St. in Fairmont, on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Hill Family Cemetery on the Wire Grass Road with a dove ceremony.

