JAMIE LOCKLEAR SCOTT

ST. PAULS — Mrs. Jamie Locklear Scott, 43, of 1566 Baxley Road, St. Pauls, was born Feb. 3, 1976, and died Friday, March 8, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Terry Wayne Locklear; and her mother, Ms. Lolly Jacobs Locklear.

The funeral will be at 4 p. m. Monday at Parkton Elementary School with the Revs. Shelly Dial and Kary Wilkins officiating.

Surviving are her husband, Mr. Terry Scott Jr.; stepfather, Mr. Michael Sampson; two sons, Mr. Jacob Leewayne Locklear (Hallie), and Mr. Jameson Alex Hall; three daughters, Ms. Alexis Lasha Hall, Ms. Summer Locklear, and Ms. Julissa L. Scott; four uncles, Mr. Don Revels, Mr. Zetto Locklear, Mr. Kelvin Jacobs, and Mr. Mark Jacobs; five aunts, Ms. Carmella Locklear, Ms. Cynthia Jacobs, Ms. Victoria Jacobs, Ms. Melinda Jacobs, and Ms. Bonnie Locklear; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family received friends Sunday at Parkton Elementary School.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.