JAMIE LYNN BURNETTE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jamie Lynn Burnette, 24, departed this life on June 1, 2019, at home.

He was born Dec. 8, 1994, in Robeson County, and is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, the late Rubin Jacobs; and paternal grandparents, the late Girven, and Stella Burnette.

He is survived by his parents, Stacy Lynn and Loretta Burnette; grandmother, Pearlie Mae Jacobs; two sisters, Santana Jacobs, and Rianna Burnette; a brother, James Alex Burnette; a son, Princeton Lynn Burnette; three aunts, Toni Jacobs, Christine Gray, and Sarah Smith; six uncles, Russell Jacobs, Patrick Jacobs, James Burnette, Jon Burnette, Rick Smith, and Tom Gray; and a host of relatives and friends.

He was a graduate of Lumberton Senior High School, Class of 2014. He worked at Burger King in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.