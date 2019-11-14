JANE MARIE PINSKY

ST. PAULS — Jane Marie Pinsky, of St. Pauls, was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1955, to the late John Buskey and Sadie A. Lamonte Buskey, and was born into eternity, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the University of North Carolina Hospital, completing her journey of 64 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dewayne "Kirk" Pinsky of St. Pauls; two daughters, Valery Hufford and her husband, Josh, of Fayetteville, and Shanyn Benton and husband, T.J., of St. Pauls; a son, Brian Smith and wife, Brittaney, of Wylie, Texas; five sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren, Travis Smith, Katelyn Hufford, Connor Benton, Maleah Smith, Brayden Smith, and Sloan Smith; as well as a host of other relatives, family and friends.

The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Cornerstone Holiness Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cornerstone Holiness Church. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in St. Pauls.

Services is entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.