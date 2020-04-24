JANET JACOBS JONES

LUMBERTON — Janet Jacobs Jones, 78, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Robeson County.

Ms. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Osroe Jacobs and Estella Hunt Jacobs; her husband, James Earl Jones; four brothers, Marshall, Harold, James Spurgeon, and Jessie Jacobs; and a sister, Dorothy Scott.

She is survived by three daughters, Tina Jones of Newport News, Virginia; Celeste Jones of Lumberton, and Janet Hunt and husband, Johnny, of the home; three brothers, Osroe Jacobs Jr. of Gastonia, Kirk Jacobs of Lumberton, and Thomas Jacobs of Fairmont; four sisters, Mona Hunt of Lumberton, Dardenella Turner of Fairmont, Elsie Pait of High Point, and Rosie Ann Lee of Raeford; four grandchildren, Kayla Brooks, Kelly Brooks, Lakota Graham, and James Cory Hunt; five great-grandchildren; two honorary grandchildren, Rhajze "Z" Edwards, and Brandon Graham; and a great host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

All services are private.