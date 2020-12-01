JANET LEE BLUE

CONCORD — Janet Lee Blue was born on Nov. 13, 1956, the sixth of seven children of the late Mrs. Fonnie Mae Blue and the late Mr. Jacob Hensley Blue.

Born in Dillon, South Carolina, Janet was a lifelong resident of Robeson County. She attended Marietta Elementary School, graduated from Fairmont High School and continued her education at Pembroke State University (now UNCP) where she earned bachelor's degrees in religion, philosophy and elementary education and a master's degree in education. She earned a second master's degree in gifted education from St. Andrews College (now St. Andrews University).

Janet dedicated her life to teaching children and was known as a loving, committed educator who went above and beyond to ensure her students excelled. She taught in the Public Schools of Robeson County for 32 years, where she received multiple honors and awards, including being honored as Teacher of the Year at Rosenwald Elementary on several occasions. After retirement, she taught at Southeastern Academy for four years.

Beyond the classroom, she was a member of the advisory board for Communities in Schools of Robeson County and served on the North Carolina Textbook Commission, where she helped select mathematics curriculum for students across the state.

She was a longtime, committed member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. As a youth, she was part of the youth choir, the Usher Board and a delegate for the Robeson Baptist Union. More recently, she served as chairperson of the Church Anniversary Committee; was an avid Sunday School participant; was actively involved with the Vacation Bible School and the Missionary Department, especially the Rainbow Tea; and worked with the church's tutorial summer reading program.

Janet Blue was one of a kind. She loved books and movies and had extensive collections of both. She crafted show-stopping floral arrangements and was known for giving Christmas presents that were almost too pretty to open. She was a die-hard Carolina basketball fan who loathed to miss a televised game. She had strong opinions, a quick wit and a generous heart and was adored by her nieces and nephews. Janet loved fiercely and was fiercely loved. There will simply never be another like her.

She passed into her heavenly rest on Nov. 25, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Blue Winfield; and a brother, Larry Blue.

Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Ruth Blue Gay of Marietta, and Judy Blue Goins (Sherman) of Charlotte; brothers, James Timothy Blue (Patricia) of Fairmont, and Roger Blue of Charlotte; her godsons and nephews, James Vincent Goins II (Lanita), and Timothy Michael Goins (Lorin); her best friend and godsister, Nannette Hayes; seven nieces, three additional nephews, two great-nieces, and three great-nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fonnie Mae Blue Scholarship Fund at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Marietta, N.C. 28362.

Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont is serving the family.