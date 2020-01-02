JANET TAYLOR LAMB WILLIS

ST. PAULS — Mrs. Janet Taylor Lamb Willis, 58, of St. Pauls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 14, 1961, to the late Hugh Douglas Taylor and the late Sue Neil Britt Taylor. She was formerly employed with the N.C. Department of Social Services as a Medicaid Eligibility Specialist.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Lamb; a brother, Joseph Thomas Taylor; and a sister, Glenda S. Britt.

Janet married Robert Steven Willis on Dec. 31, 1999 and he passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Leah Renee Mayers (Derek) of St. Pauls, and William Bratty Lamb (Renee) of the home; and two sisters, Nancy Taylor Fields, and Melba Britt, both of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Peltz officiating.

Burial will follow at Taylor Family Cemetery on Beulah Church Road.

